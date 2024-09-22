Hydrofoil ferry? Kitsap Transit’s vision to replace diesel ferries gets state funding

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap Transit has received $1.2 million from the Washington State Department of Commerce to build a prototype clean-energy fast ferry that could replace its current fleet.

On September 12, Commerce awarded Kitsap Transit $1.2 million to build an all-electric, zero-emission passenger ferry demonstration designed to replace current conventional diesel ferries.

The grant is part of Commerce’s funding for clean-energy projects designed to further the goals of the 2021 State Energy Strategy.

Kitsap Transit will work with Glosten and Bieker Boats to build a smaller-scale version of the hydrofoil and its charging infrastructure to demonstrate how an all-electric boat can be used in the future of ferry travel on Puget Sound.

A hydrofoil is a modern carbon fiber design that enables the ferry to travel faster than diesel ferries while significantly reducing the overall carbon footprint, Kitsap Transit wrote.

The new grant will be added to existing money the legislature put aside for the project but is at risk if the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) is repealed in this year’s election.

Initiative 2117 is on the ballot and if passed, would end legislation that approved the $3 billion for public transportation over the next 16 years.

If the demonstration is successful, Kitsap Transit plans to request federal funding for a full-scale version of the hydrofoil designed to carry 150 passengers.

“We will need federal funding in order to build the Foil Ferry and bring this vision of zero-emission ferry travel to fruition,” said John Clauson, Executive Director of Kitsap Transit. “We look forward to the design and construction of this demonstration vessel and hope it will spur excitement at the federal level to support this type of innovation in maritime transport.”

“This is a reliable, ultra-efficient, low-wake vessel designed to be better for passengers and the environment,” said Paul Bieker, experienced foiling boat designer and partner at Bieker Boats. “We achieved this by combining hydrofoil technology developed in the America’s Cup with lightweight carbon fiber composite construction and modern zero-emissions propulsion equipment. This technology represents a giant step forward in efficiency for high-speed transportation over water.”

A timeline for completion was not currently available.

©2024 Cox Media Group