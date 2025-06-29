Hunting, fishing license fees to increase in Washington for first time since 2011

For the first time in over a decade, hunting and fishing license fees in Washington state will increase starting July 1, under legislation signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The bill, which the Legislature passed during the 2025 session and Ferguson signed into law on May 17, raises license fees by 38%.

The legislation includes discounts for seniors on hunting licenses and for seniors and disabled veterans on bundled license packages such as Fish Washington and Get Outdoors.

The fee hike represents the first increase since 2011.

WDFW said it did not request the legislation.

While the agency will receive added revenue, most of the funds are intended to cover rising operating costs.

The remainder offsets reductions in the State General Fund through a budget fund swap, which amounts to $10.1 million for the 2025–27 budget cycle and $7 million per biennium after that.

Current license prices remain in effect through June 30, 2025.

Residents and visitors can purchase licenses online at myWDFW.org, by calling 360–902–2464, or in person at a licensed dealer.

A list of dealers is available at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.

The updated fee tables for fishing, big game, and small game licenses are posted on the WDFW website.

In addition to the fee increase, two other bills passed in the 2025 session will affect outdoor recreation costs.

Columbia River endorsement returns Jan. 1, 2026

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, anglers targeting salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and its Washington tributaries will need a Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement (CRSSE).

House Bill 2003, signed into law alongside the license fee increase, re-establishes the endorsement program.

It applies to both residents and non-residents age 15 and older.

The standard fee is $8.75, with discounts for youth and seniors.

Discover Pass fees to rise Oct. 1, 2025

Separately, Senate Bill 5390 will raise the cost of a Discover Pass, the permit required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by WDFW, State Parks, and the Department of Natural Resources.

That increase takes effect Oct. 1, 2025.

For more information on current and upcoming outdoor recreation fees, visit wdfw.wa.gov.

