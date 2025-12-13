Hunters stranded by flood waters rescued by helicopter

MANSFORD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Helicopter crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Washington National Guard rescued two hunters stranded by flood waters in the north Cascades, just east of Darrington Friday.

The families of the two hunters reported them missing after they became trapped by rising waters at a cabin on the Suiattle River, near Mansford, Washington.

They became stuck at the cabin and were running out of food, after floodwaters washed out their only roadway access.

Coast Guard crews from Astoria and Port Angeles assisted a National Guard Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter in the search.

As they searched from the air, crews spotted a small hunting cabin with two hunters signaling to them with a bright light.

A Coast Guard lowered a rescue swimmer down.

He was warmly greeted by the two men in distress.

A helicopter rescue basket then lifted both hunters to the aircraft.

The aircrew transported both men to an airport in Darrington, where they were reunited with family members.

