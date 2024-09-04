Hunt on for suspect in shooting of woman on property near Yelm

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County deputies have identified a man suspected of shooting a woman on her property near Yelm.

On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1, deputies were dispatched to the 16900 block of 148th Avenue Southeast after 911 callers reported hearing yelling and the sound of possible gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find a woman in her mid-30s who had been shot. Medics worked to save her life as she was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

SWAT and deputies combed the property but did not find a suspect.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted an “attempt to locate” bulletin for Cody Merritt, who’s suspected of shooting the victim with a rifle, hitting her in the head.

He’s described as white man in his 40s who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

Merritt is believed to have been wearing a white shirt when he fled.

Investigators said there is probable cause to arrest him on several felony charges.

Anyone who sees Merritt is asked to call 911 and reference Thurston County Sheriff’s Office case #24-003760. If you have information about the case or know where Merritt may be, you can also email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

