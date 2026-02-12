Hundreds of thousands pack downtown Seattle to celebrate the Seahawks

SEATTLE — Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in downtown Seattle on Feb. 11 for a victory parade celebrating the Seahawks’ 2025 Super Bowl championship. The event marked the team’s first Super Bowl victory in over a decade, drawing massive crowds to the city center.

The celebration began with a trophy presentation at Lumen Field before the parade moved through the city streets. Fans lined the parade route to see players and coaches take a victory lap in a procession that included 40 vehicles.

The event followed a season that players and staff described as a year-long effort to bring the championship trophy back to Seattle.

The procession featured buses and military trucks carrying players, coaches, and staff. Fans lined the two-mile route along Fourth Avenue, finding vantage points in office windows, on building railings, and even in trees to see the team.

Some supporters traveled from hours away, and some arrived as early as the night before to secure their positions.

For many attendees, the event was defined by a sense of community.

Ian Dockins, attended the festivities after his mother allowed him to skip school.

“It’s just such a great experience,” Dockins said.

Attendees also remarked on the favorable conditions, noting that the weather was significantly warmer and sunnier than the city’s previous championship parade.

Angelina Brockett highlighted improvements in the event’s logistics compared to previous years.

“This time, the barricades, the flow, it’s just so much better,” Brockett said.

The sense of unity was a recurring theme throughout the day. Khian Mallang, a Seahawks fan, described the gathering as a beautiful moment for the city.

“I just love seeing the whole community come together and being one,” Mallang said.

During the kickoff event at Lumen Field, players and coaches reflected on the season’s success.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba told the crowd the team had one goal: “to bring this home.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald described the stadium celebration as powerful and a reflection of the team’s long-term goals.

“This is the vision of what we want to do, and we don’t have any plans to slow down,” Macdonald said.

