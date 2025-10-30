Hundreds in Tacoma line up for food boxes as government shutdown continues

TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of families in Pierce County gathered at the Tacoma Dome today for an emergency food distribution event.

The event, organized by the Making a Difference Foundation, saw a turnout three times higher than expected, with about a thousand households receiving food boxes.

“We expected 400 to 450 families today. Right now, we’re anticipating somewhere between 800 and 1,000,” said Andrea Blue, a representative of the foundation.

The increased demand for food assistance is attributed to recent layoffs and furloughs, as well as the ongoing government shutdown, which has affected SNAP benefits.

According to Governor Bob Ferguson’s office, $37 million of federal funding goes to one million Washington residents, but with the shutdown, SNAP will end on Nov. 1.

Elmer Miller, a food recipient, expressed concern about making ends meet without SNAP benefits, especially with his wife battling cancer and both relying on Social Security.

Theresa Stein, another recipient, mentioned it was her first time needing food assistance due to financial strain from working part-time and caring for five grandchildren.

Governor Ferguson plans to allocate $2.2 million per week to support food banks during the shutdown.

The money will be reallocated from the state’s Food Assistance Program (FAP) for legal immigrants.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office says, “As long as SNAP benefits are disrupted, the state is prohibited from issuing FAP benefits.”

Blue emphasized the importance of community support, stating, “Every little bit helps. You think $5 don’t help, you give me $5, I can put together at least five meals.”

