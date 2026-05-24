Hundreds of homes threatened in Benton County wildfire

RICHLAND, Wash. — It may not even be summer yet, but crews in Washington are already fighting wildfires.

The Country Meadow Fire in Benton County is burning about 1,500 to 2,000 acres as of 6:35 p.m. on May 23, according to the county fire district #1.

Benton County Fire District #1 says about 150-200 homes are impacted near Ridgeline and Locust Grove, near Richland.

‘Go Now’ evacuation orders have been put in place for the area between Locust Grove and I-82/Ridgeline. Between both sides of Clodfelter are in Level One/Get Ready evacuations, the agency said.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

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