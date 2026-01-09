Hundreds gather in Seattle to demand justice for woman shot and killed by ICE agent

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people gathered on Seattle’s waterfront Thursday, demanding justice for Renee Good, one day after the mother of three was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

The demonstration was filled with heartbreak, frustration, and anger as protesters grappled with another act of violence.

“I was sick, and it was just heartbreaking to see it happen,” said Rozann Grunig of South Snohomish County Indivisible.

Federal officials have called the shooting self-defense, but many at the protest strongly disagreed.

“You can see the video from every angle, sped up, slowed down – it’s all the same conclusion. She was murdered,” said Sharon Otnesf, also of South Snohomish County Indivisible.

Protesters lit candles, laid flowers, and raised their voices as they marched through the waterfront, calling for government reform. It marked the second consecutive day that demonstrators took to Seattle’s streets over Good’s death.

For many attendees, the gathering provided an outlet for processing their grief and anger.

“I get very upset, very depressed, and being around other people who feel the way I do and are as outraged – it’s been very helpful,” Grunig said.

“I was finding myself so angry, and for me I need to put that anger into action – that’s why I show up,” Otnesf added.

Despite high emotions, the protest remained peaceful and centered on honoring Good’s life and ensuring she is remembered.

©2026 Cox Media Group