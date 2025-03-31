Hundreds of Cornish College of the Arts employees receive layoff notices

SEATTLE, Wash. — 354 Cornish College of the Arts employees were sent notices Monday that they’re being laid off.

The worker adjustment and restraining notification (WARN) site says their last day of work will be May 31.

The layoffs come after Seattle University (SU) finalized a deal to absorb Cornish College of the Arts.

Seattle U says it intends to rehire “some” of the employees but has not specified how many.

The two private colleges announced Tuesday that their boards had approved an agreement for SU to acquire Cornish’s assets.

Cornish says its students will transition to SU in fall 2025 while continuing their studies at the Cornish campus. They will also have access to SU’s resources, including counseling, health services, and recreational facilities.

Students who graduate from the Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University will receive their degree from Seattle University.





