Driver who died after colliding with school bus near Graham identified

GRAHAM, Wash. — A driver who collided with a school bus full of students on SR 161 near Graham on Thursday has been identified.

Manfred Bahle, 79, was killed when his car collided with an Eatonville School District bus, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Bahle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

There were 36 students on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities stated. One student, a 14-year-old, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. All other students were evaluated at the scene.

Both directions of SR 161 at milepost 18 near Eustis Hunt Road were closed, WSP Trooper Kameron Watts reported on X just after 4:30 p.m. The road was cleared around 10:45 p.m.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This story was originally published on June 11, 2026. It has been updated and republished since then.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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