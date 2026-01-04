Hundreds of collectible toys stolen from Grant County storage units

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Between 60-80 boxes of collectable miniatures from the game Warhammer were stolen from storage units in Cascade Valley on December 31, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

GCSO also says over 400 Hot Wheels cars were stolen from storage units in Lakeview on December 27th.

The Warhammer miniatures are about 5 inches tall and box sets go for about $50 each online, while about half of the Hot Wheels stolen were in original boxes, authorities say.

If you have information on either of the thefts, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 509-762-1160.

