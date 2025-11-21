Hundreds of chickens spill out across I-5 in DuPont after semi overturns

DUPONT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers spent the early hours of Friday morning clearing hundreds of loose chickens off of I-5.

The chickens spilled out onto the highway after a semi-truck overturned, according to WSP.

The crash happened along I-5 near Mounts Road, in the DuPont area.

From around 1:30 a.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-5 traffic could only get by in the left lane as the scene was cleared up.

By just before 6 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that all lanes of northbound I-5 had reopened.

