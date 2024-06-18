Hundreds of animals adopted during Pierce County ‘shelter capacity crisis’

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says over 220 animals were adopted in just five days after the shelter sounded the alarm over a capacity crisis.

“We asked for help, and our community showed up in a big way,” says Leslie Dalzell, Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The shelter says that from May 28 to June 11 they received over 500 animals. They were forced to double and triple kennel occupancy and set up temporary crates.

From June 12-16 the shelter waived adoption fees for adult dogs and cats and all critters.

KIRO 7 spoke to those stopping by the shelter when they heard about the ‘emergency.’

Kennedy Wint said, “It’s really really really important to us. We rescued our previous dog too, so we made it a point to rescue again.”

“We had a line out the door each day with people eager to adopt, foster, or donate. We are so grateful to the community, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as our staff worked long hours to match adopters with their new furry family members,” said Dalzell.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is one of the few open-admission shelters in the state. So, although their numbers are back to a more manageable level now, that could change at any time.

Currently, the shelter has 27 dogs, 9 cats, and 4 critters available for adoption.

