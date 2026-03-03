Humane Society of Mason County says someone is sending emails posing as a volunteer

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — If you got an email that looks like it’s from the Humane Society of Mason County – don’t click on the link.

According to staff, someone is sending out spam emails, pretending to work for the shelter.

The Humane Society shared an image of the email, where someone posing as a volunteer says they’re trying to send you documents, but they were too large, so instead they uploaded them to ‘Adobe’s Secure Upload.’

Mason County spam email

“THIS IS SPAM and is not from HSMC. Please delete and do not open any links,” the shelter shared online.

If you are expecting an email from the shelter, instead give them a call at (360) 275-9310 to confirm that the email sent to your account is legitimate.

