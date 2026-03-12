Human remains found in Skagit River near Concrete

CONCRETE, Wash. — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies found human remains in the Skagit River today.

Deputies were searching the area by boat and found the remains near milepost 90, which is just east of Concrete.

Detectives are currently on scene processing the area and continuing the investigation.

The coroner’s office will identify the person at a later date.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while investigators conduct their work.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

