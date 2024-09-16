Human remains found in Gifford Pinchot National Forest believed to be missing Seattle man

Human remains believed to belong to a Seattle man missing for nearly two years were recovered during a search in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The remains are suspected to be those of John Hopkins, 69, who was reported missing in November 2022 after his vehicle was found parked at the McClellan Meadows Sno-Park.

The man was not located despite extensive searches following the discovery of Hopkins’ car.

In 2023, hunters found belongings thought to be linked to Hopkins, about 1.5 miles from where his vehicle was found, but no human remains were discovered at that time.

On September 14, volunteers from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and the Silver Star Rescue Team returned to the area.

They successfully recovered human remains believed to be Hopkins.

The remains will undergo forensic DNA analysis to confirm the identity.

“We are incredibly grateful to the selfless volunteers who searched and found what will likely bring closure to Hopkins’ family,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

©2024 Cox Media Group