Human remains found during encampment cleanup in Seattle

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered at an encampment near Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 interchange on Friday morning.

Troopers said it happened around 9 a.m. during an encampment cleanup near Dr. Jose Rizal Park.

“When they were cleaning away the debris and cleaning away the tents and so forth. Uh, a strong odor was noted by some workers,” said Chris Loftis, Public Information Officer for Washington State Patrol.

Loftis said the odor led to the discovery of human remains inside the encampment. Local nonprofits and other state agencies were part of the outreach at the time.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

It’s unclear how long the human remains had been at the encampment.

“For the odor to be such that it would, uh, would alert the workers in the way it did. You have to think that there was a level of decompensation. Decomposition that had occurred,” Loftis explained.

WSP believes there was foul play which immediately triggered a homicide investigation.

Loftis hopes they can put a name to the victim soon.

“We want to bring some dignity back to the process and dignity back to this person and treat this with the seriousness with it deserves,” he explained.

Loftis said WSP is actively working to move people out of encampments and into better situations to keep everyone safe and prevent these types of tragedies.

“Regardless of this person’s status in life, regardless of their story, it was a human story. This was someone’s son, someone’s daughter, someone’s brother, someone’s sister, someone’s friend. Uh, you know, and we need to remember that,” Loftis said.

WSP said there are no signs of ongoing threats with a suspect still on the run.

