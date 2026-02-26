Human remains found in container identified; Pierce Co. detectives seeking info on cold case

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — Pierce County detectives are looking for any information that can help them solve a cold case of what happened to Linda Lee Schock.

On Aug. 28, 2019, human remains of an unidentified woman were found in a sealed yard debris container on a vacant property near Lake Tapps.

Those remains were listed as a Jane Doe until 2025, when forensic genealogy identified them as Schock.

Her death has been classified as a homicide.

It’s unclear when Schock died or how she died.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1966.

If you have any information about her life or death, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

