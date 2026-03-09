Human remains discovered at Ronald Bog Park in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen who was picking up garbage around the northeast portion of Ronald Bog Park in Shoreline stumbled upon some human remains.

It happened on Sunday.

The department says it appears that the location was used as a campsite and that the remains had been there for an extended time.

Shoreline Police deputies and Major Crimes Unit detectives are on scene collecting evidence.

The King County medical examiner’s office will try to identify the person as well as how they died.

