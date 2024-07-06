Human finger found in Tacoma driveway

TACOMA, Wash. — Friday afternoon Tacoma police got a call about a human finger found in a Central Tacoma driveway.

The finger was found near South 8th Street and South Pine Street.

It was not clear if this was a fireworks accident or where the finger came from. Tacoma police say it could have been moved by an animal.

A mobile fingerprint scanner was brought in to see if they could determine who the finger belonged to. Unfortunately, the scanner came up empty.

Next, police tried area hospitals to see if someone came in with a missing finger. No results there.

Ultimately the finger was taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

