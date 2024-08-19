How to protect your credit from identity thieves

As data breaches impact more companies, such as the National Public Database breach affecting almost 3 billion people, today is more important than ever to take a stand against criminals looking to take advantage of you.

One way to fight back is to add an extra layer of protection to your identity by putting a freeze, also known as a security freeze, on your credit with all three credit bureaus.

A freeze restricts others from accessing your credit report or opening new credit accounts.

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion provide this protection but you have to request the freeze with each one.

Equifax, can be requested by phone, online or by mail

Experian, can be requested by phone, online or by mail

TransUnion, can be requested by phone, online or by mail

A security freeze remains in effect until you temporarily or permanently request it to be removed from each credit bureau.

In addition to protecting your credit, families can also request a security freeze be placed on their minor children, incapacitated adults and in some cases spouses. It is important to note that depending on the age of the child the credit bureaus may not have a record for your child.

To request a freeze for a minor or incapacitated adult:

Equifax, a form will need to be completed and mailed

Experian, paperwork can be mailed or submitted electronically

TransUnion, a written request with documentation will need to be mailed

Depending on the method you use, the freeze can be placed in real-time using the online system or by calling but can take up to 3 business days when done by mail.

It is also important to know that a freeze is not the same as a credit lock, a freeze is free and a lock requires a subscription.





