How much is Seattle spending on the 2026 World Cup? Nearly $32 million and counting

Seattle is moving to accept more than $18 million in grant funding and contributions to support the city’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to legislation introduced before the City Council’s Finance, Native Communities, and Tribal Governments Committee.

Council Bill 121201 would bring total FIFA-related appropriations for 2025 and 2026 to nearly $32 million.

The legislation has three components: a $1 million contribution from the local organizing committee, SeattleFWC26; roughly $15 million in federal and state grant funding for safety and security; and a $2.1 million federal grant for counter-drone operations.

World Cup security funding tops $15 million

The largest share of the new funding — nearly $15 million — is designated for safety and security and comes primarily from federal sources. All eligible expenditures must have a demonstrated connection to preventing, preparing for, protecting against, and responding to acts of terrorism, according to the presentation.

The Seattle Police Department would receive the largest allocation at $8.6 million, covering overtime for operational staffing, rental costs for perimeter security equipment, and various equipment projects. The Seattle Fire Department would receive $4.1 million for overtime and equipment.

The Seattle Department of Transportation would get $938,000, including funding for a barrier project at Pike Place Market. The city’s information technology department would receive nearly $700,000 for cybersecurity preparedness, GIS staffing, and radio technicians. Seattle Center, the city’s emergency management office, and the Department of Education and Early Learning would split the remainder.

$2.1 million in federal funds to counter drones

A separate $2.1 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security, routed through Washington state, would fund the city’s counter-drone program. The money is restricted to personnel, training, planning, and contracts related to drone mitigation strategies and cannot be used to purchase equipment, according to the legislation.

The Seattle Police Department would be the sole recipient of those funds.

Local organizing committee chips in $1 million for cleanup

The third component is a $1 million contribution from SeattleFWC26, the nonprofit local organizing committee responsible for implementing the tournament in Seattle. That money would be held in the city’s Finance General fund and used to reimburse costs incurred during the tournament, including enhanced cleaning in high-use parks, street sweeping, litter removal, and graffiti abatement in downtown and other high-impact areas.

The organizing committee is leading planning for all activities outside FIFA’s operational perimeter, which extends from the north lot of Lumen Field to the stadium walls. FIFA maintains control of all operations inside that boundary. Lumen Field will temporarily be known as Seattle Stadium for the duration of the tournament.

Total World Cup spending nears $32 million

City agencies have worked with the organizing committee for several years on planning, according to the mayor’s office.

The city had already appropriated roughly $13.8 million for World Cup preparations through two prior ordinances — $6.4 million in 2025 and $7.4 million in the 2026 adopted budget. Transportation received the largest share of those earlier appropriations at nearly $6 million, followed by Seattle Center at $3.4 million.

Passage of the current legislation would bring total World Cup spending across all city departments to $31.9 million for the two years.

Seattle is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 tournament, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning in June.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the co-host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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