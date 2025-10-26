How long is food safe to eat after a power outage?

During the fall and winter, windstorms can knock out power for thousands of people in the Puget Sound area for hours and sometimes days. The longer the outage, the less likely it is that your food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to eat.

According to the USDA, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage. Keep the door closed as much as possible. Throw away refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after that time period.

After a power outage, never taste food to determine if it’s still safe to eat. You will have to evaluate each item separately. When in doubt, throw it out!

If you’re unsure about whether something from your fridge is safe – you can check the USDA’s list here.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours. 24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed. Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below, however, its quality may suffer.

If you’re unsure about whether something in your freezer is safe – you can check the USDA’s list here.

If possible, buy dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time. Fifty pounds of dry ice should keep an 18 cubic foot, fully stocked freezer cold for two days.

According to the FDA, consuming food that isn’t safe to eat will usually cause illness within one to three days. However, sickness can also occur within 20 minutes or up to 6 weeks later. Although most people will recover from a foodborne illness within a short period of time, some can develop chronic, severe, or even life-threatening health problems.

The symptoms of foodborne illness can include:

Vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain

Flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, and body aches

If you think that you or a family member has a foodborne illness, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

