How local agencies plan to get out critical information despite the new Twitter update

If your tweets suddenly vanished today– you were not alone.

Twitter’s latest update restricts users from seeing tweets after they’re reached their daily limit. On July 1, Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, announced that certain account types would be given an allotted number of tweets to view each day.

As of Monday, this is what users can expect:

Verified Accounts: 6,000 tweets per day

Unverified Accounts: 600 tweets per day

New Unverified Accounts: 300 tweets per day

With agencies like the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Twitter is a tool they use to relay critical information, quickly, as do most government agencies.

We spoke to the Washington Department of Natural Resources Wildfire Communications manager, Thomas Kyle-Milward about the latest update and he told us, “We realize the public really counts on Twitter as a way of staying informed. We certainly use that tool that way. It’s not a primary tool. We kind of view Twitter more as a way to supplement information out there.”

At the county level, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said they’ve used Twitter as one of their means to communicate updates surrounding the Bolt Creek Fire. But with the changes being made at the beginning of this year’s wildfire season, they have other platforms to turn to to make sure the public continues to receive vital information in a timely manner.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources has several sites it encourages members of the public to save or use. One of those sites shares up-to-date information surrounding current burn bans around the state. While the other shares real-time data about current fires and hot spots around Washington.

