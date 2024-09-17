How to earn free Seattle transit tickets

SEATTLE — Lime is teaming up with local transportation agencies to inspire riders to “decarbonize” their daily commutes.

Riders can now earn free tickets for their Seattle transit by using a Lime scooter or bike to get to certain link light rail stations.

The offer is available at fourteen stations: Northgate, Roosevelt, U-District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown, Stadium, SODO, Beacon Hill, Mount Baker, Columbia City, Othello, and Rainier Beach. Lime has also added more designated parking spots near these stations.

Riders will need to connect their Lime account to the King County Metro Transit ‘Go Rewards’ program, and rack up enough points to earn a free transit trip.

This rewards program is funded by the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure, in close partnership with King County Metro, Sound Transit, and Lime.

To learn more, visit the Seattle Department of Transportation blog.

