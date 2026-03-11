House fire forces closure of Chain Lake Road in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A house fire in Monroe has forced the closure of popular Chain Lake Road during the Wednesday morning commute.

Chain Lake Road runs from Monroe to Chain Lake. According to the Monroe Police Department, the road is currently closed in both directions near Rainier View City Park due to a house fire.

Northbound traffic is blocked at Rainier View Road, and southbound traffic is blocked at 137th Street SE.

If your morning commute uses Chain Lake Road in that area, police ask that you please plan alternate routes and expect delays.

