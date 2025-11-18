House fire closes road in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Valley Avenue East in Puyallup has reopened after it was shut down for a few hours because of a house fire.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Houston Road East is currently closed because of water over the roadway from the fire hydrant.

No word on whether anyone was home at the time or if there are any injuries.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the area to learn more about what happened.

Valley Ave E Road Closure



Due to a large structure fire, Valley Ave E in the Puyallup area is shut down. Fire is currently on scene with hoses and fire trucks. Valley Ave E is expected to be shut down for some time. Please plan alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/MUCaEXKlxY — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 18, 2025

