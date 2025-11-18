Local

House fire closes road in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Puyallup fire (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Valley Avenue East in Puyallup has reopened after it was shut down for a few hours because of a house fire.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Houston Road East is currently closed because of water over the roadway from the fire hydrant.

No word on whether anyone was home at the time or if there are any injuries.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the area to learn more about what happened.

