Hours long standoff ends in Renton SWAT finding woman hiding under mattress

RENTON, Wash. — Renton SWAT arrested a woman after she barricaded herself inside a residence for hours on Friday.

Police responded to a threat of a woman with a knife at around 2 pm and when they arrived, others in the residence were able to safely escape while the woman barricaded herself inside, according to Renton Police.

After hours of attempting to negotiate with the woman, police say the Renton SWAT team sent a drone into the residence but couldn’t find the woman at first.

SWAT then went inside and found the woman hiding under a mattress, she was arrested without further incident, according to Renton Police.

Posted by Renton Police Department, WA on Friday, March 7, 2025

















