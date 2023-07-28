Hotly-contested Seattle council races could fuel higher turnout for August primary

SEATTLE, WASH. — Off-year elections usually mean lower turnout, but for Seattle, this year might be different according to political analyst Alex Hays.

We are just days away from the August primary and voters will be deciding on 45 candidates spread out across seven council districts.

Many voters usually wait until the last day and even the last minute to drop their ballots, and without people like District 3 Councilmember Kshama Sawant running, Seattle’s left-leaning candidates may not drive as many voters to the polls.

However, this year might be a bit different. Hays believes that the narrow races in Seattle’s upcoming city council elections may have more people voting than usual.

“This year Seattle’s turnout is going to be a little bit stronger than typical because of the genuinely competitive races,” Hays told KIRO 7.

For more information about voting in Seattle visit the King County website.





