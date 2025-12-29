Hotel guests assault police officers in North Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says that they arrested a man after he threatened to assault a guest in a hotel that he was also visiting.

Police say they received a call at around 8:30 p.m. after hotel workers called 911.

When police arrived, the suspect said that people in the room next to his were talking to him through the walls.

They also found that the suspect threatening people was also a suspects in a burglary that happened a couple of days prior.

As police tried to remove him from the hotel property, he assaulted one of the officers.

He was arrested after he got cleared by Harborview Medical Center and was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on burglary, Malicious Mischief and Assault.

©2025 Cox Media Group