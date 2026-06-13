Hot, dry weekend raises Washington wildfire concerns: ‘Don’t be that spark’

As Washington braces for a hot, dry weekend, state officials are warning about the possibility of wildfires.

Washington State Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove said 80-90% of wildfires in the state are human-caused.

“I’m asking Washingtonians to remember that one spark is all it takes — and to recreate responsibly and work safely around our homes and properties. Don’t be that spark this weekend,” Commissioner Upthegrove said. “We’re looking at a long and active fire season with the potential for large fires that could tie up resources and impact communities around the state. We all play an important role in wildfire prevention.”

Last year, he put it bluntly.

“Don’t be an idiot,” Upthegrove said at a news conference on July 2, 2025. “Don’t set the state on fire with your fireworks.”

So far in 2026, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has responded to 213 fires. According to a news release from Upthegrove’s office, 99 of those fires have been from “escaped yard debris burns.”

“Human-caused ignitions are a huge part of the wildfire problem in Washington — and the part we can best influence, which is helpful,” Russ Lane, DNR’s Wildfire Division Manager, said. “If you do need to burn, make sure it’s allowed by your local fire authority, have a permit, and have the resources available to contain it. That’s where we can make the biggest gains right now.”

If you’re camping, make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave it.

If you’re working outside this weekend, make sure you have a shovel and water nearby — just in case there’s a spark.

More wildfire prevention tips can be found here.

Officials declared statewide drought emergency

At the beginning of the spring, officials declared a statewide drought emergency.

They cited an “exceptionally warm winter” and warmer-and drier-than-normal forecasts through early summer.

At a news conference in April, Washington Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller said emergency drought declarations are made when the water supply is below 75% of normal. He did not expect the Seattle–Tacoma metro area to have any water supply issues this summer.

“But let me be clear,” he said. “We are all in this together.”

Many of the state’s river basins were below 50% of normal.

“This is the fourth year in a row that part or all of Washington will be under a drought declaration, and it is the fourth statewide drought emergency since 2015,” a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology stated. “Seven of the past 10 years have seen drought in parts or all of the state.”

Even though Washington received 104% of normal precipitation from October to February, too much of it fell as rain rather than snow, officials said. Through June, forecasters expect above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

“If you look at our mountains, the challenge we are facing is clear,” Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said. “We’re taking emergency action to protect fish, farmers, and communities across Washington.”

State climatologists: Temperature is the problem, not precipitation

State climatologists said the problem is temperature, not precipitation.

“Precipitation has been basically normal when averaged statewide, but it’s been really warm,” Karin Bumbaco, deputy state climatologist with the Washington State Climate Office at the University of Washington, said. “After our warmest December on record, we finally began to build snowpack in early January before an extended mid-winter dry spell through early March stopped snow accumulation in its tracks.”

“Four straight years of drought mean we are at a higher risk of wildfires this summer,” Upthegrove said in April. “Fires will be more prone to start and will spread faster.”

“So in drought conditions like this, it’s more important than ever that Washington state residents follow the rules,” he said. “I like to quote Smokey Bear: ‘Only you can prevent forest fires.’”

Sixkiller is urging people to conserve water this summer.

“Water is a precious resource, and we all have a role to play in protecting it,” Sixkiller said. “We need to plan ahead and work together so that we’re ready for a warmer future.”

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