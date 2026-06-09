Renton police debut bodycam that translates over 50 languages in real-time

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department is deploying new tech that will help officers communicate across language barriers while on patrol.

The new Axon bodycam with AI integration can translate 56 different languages in real time, according to axon.com.

Renton PD put the new camera to the test in a demonstration posted to social media.

“...when an officer encounters someone who doesn’t speak English, they can communicate immediately, no waiting, no confusion, no unnecessary tension," RPD wrote on Facebook.

Police say the bodycam also transcribes every conversation to make it easier and faster to write police reports.

For more information, visit axon.com.

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