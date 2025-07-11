Hope Fire torches almost 6,000 acres near Colville National Forest

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — A fire burning near the Colville National Forest is nearing 6,000 acres.

The Hope Fire started on July 8 and remains uncontained.

It’s burning about 15 miles north of Kettle Falls.

Level 3 “leave now” evacuations are in effect for some areas. A shelter is set up at Kettle Falls Middle School along Flat Creek Road for those who need a place to stay. An animal evacuation shelter is also available at the Northeast Washington Fairgrounds

476 people are working to get the flames under control. State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.

Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team #3 hopes the fire will be contained by July 21.

The cause is under investigation.

