Honor system ends with new SR 167 tolling system

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

You have less than a week to prepare for the new tolling system on State Route 167 (SR 167). It’s the first change in tolling on the corridor in 17 years.

It’s been the honor system since the HOT lane opened in 2008. Only solo drivers who wanted to pay to get in the HOV lane needed a pass. That’s all changing. Starting Monday, cars meeting the HOV requirement must have a pass, too.

“Carpoolers who want to use the express toll lane or continue to use it, they must have a Good To Go! account and a Flex Pass set to HOV mode,” Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Toll Division Director Ed Barry said.

Motorcycles must also have a pass to use the lanes for free. This is to standardize the system with the existing toll system on I-405.

And that’s the primary goal, to make tolling the same everywhere.

“We will now be able to offer pay-by-mail, meaning drivers without a Good To Go! account can use the lane now legally, and we’ll send them a bill after that trip,” Barry said.

Cheating has been a huge problem on the 167 HOT lane since the beginning. Drivers have been using that lane illegally for years, since no pass was needed to claim HOV status. This new system should help end that.

“We know people are using that lane improperly, and by updating our equipment and offering this pay by mail, we are now giving folks that option to use that lane legally,” Barry said.

Segmented tolling on SR 167

But it’s not just the passes that are changing. Segmented tolling goes into effect, too.

“We’ll have destination pricing on 167 like we do on 405, where you’ll only pay the distance that you travel,” Barry said. “You’ll lock in that rate when you enter that lane. And to facilitate that, we’ll be re-striping the road, marking those designated access points.”

It is illegal to cross the double white line. That is one of the most dangerous things to do with this new system.

This new tolling system also includes the section of northbound State Route 167 damaged by that bridge strike last month. There was a concern that it would delay the transition. But Barry said the best move was to open anyway, but simply not transition the section from Sumner to Pacific.

“The solution for our project is to not open that southern end of the northbound HOV lane that we were planning to convert to express toll lanes,” Barry said. “We’re going to delay at least that piece until after the bridge is repaired.”

The first access point to the express toll lane will be just north of Ellingson.

WSDOT is offering free flex passes and motorcycle passes while supplies last. A flex pass is $15, plus tax. A motorcycle pass is $5, plus tax.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

