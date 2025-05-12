Honduran nationals arrested in Everett with 7 kilos of fentanyl intending to distribute

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two Everett residents appeared in court after they were arrested and charged federally for possessing multiple kilos of fentanyl powder with the intention to distribute.

Co-Defendant Kevin Torres Velasquez, 45, was arrested April 11, while the other defendant, Santana Sandoval, 21, was arrested two weeks later. Both defendants are citizens of Honduras and were detained at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

Sandoval initially came to the attention of law enforcement earlier this year as someone distributing fentanyl in both King and Snohomish County. Law enforcement worked with a confidential source to purchase fentanyl from Sandoval, according to the criminal complaint.

Once law enforcement traced Sandoval to an Everett apartment, agents and officers from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched his home via a search warrant. In addition to the at least seven kilos of fentanyl powder being uncovered, they found cocaine, methamphetamine, scales, and more than $12,000 in cash.

