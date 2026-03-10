Honda recalls more than 65,000 vehicles over display panel issue

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than 60,000 Hondas are being recalled due to an issue with the vehicle’s display panel, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed.

According to the recall, the speedometer and warning lights aren’t turning on within the display panel, which can increase the chances of an accident. The review camera has also reportedly gone blank at times.

“An instrument panel display that fails to show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, increases the risk of a crash or injury,” NHTSA stated. “Additionally, the loss of the rearview camera image can reduce the driver’s rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.”

The recall affects 2024 Acura ZDX and Prologue vehicles. According to NHTSA, 65,135 Hondas were recalled. Owners of these vehicles will receive letters in the mail after April 20, but can also contact Honda at (888) 234-2138.

More information regarding this recall can be found on NHTSA’s website.

