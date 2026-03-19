Homicide investigation underway on South Baily Street in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating a homicide on South Baily Street.

We know at least one person is dead.

The department is asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

Police have not said whether they are actively looking for someone.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Police are investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of S Baily Street.

Please avoid the area.

More information when available. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) March 19, 2026

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