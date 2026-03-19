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Homicide investigation underway on South Baily Street in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle Police SUV File photo of a Seattle Police Department vehicle. (KIRO 7 News)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating a homicide on South Baily Street.

We know at least one person is dead.

The department is asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

Police have not said whether they are actively looking for someone.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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