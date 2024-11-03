Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Northgate neighborhood

NORTHGATE, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report from the Seattle Police Department Sunday afternoon, homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead around 7 Sunday morning in Mineral Springs Park in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the park located in the 1500 block of North 105th Street early Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Officers called homicide detectives to the scene.

The man’s name and age have not been released by police as of Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

The King County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy sometime this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

