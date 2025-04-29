Recognize her? Woman accused of stealing $700 in Ulta cosmetics

The Lacey Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing $700 worth of cosmetics from Ulta.

It happened on April 26 at the store on Marvin Road Northeast.

The department shared pictures of the woman from surveillance cameras inside the store, hoping someone might recognize her.

If you know who she is or where she might be, call (360) 704-2740.

Ulta is no stranger to shoplifters.

In February, the Renton Police Department arrested three people, accused of stealing over $143,000 in items from stores in Renton, Tukwila, Federal Way, Issaquah, Seattle, Auburn, Lakewood and Redmond.

Last year, a Maple Valley woman was charged in 28 thefts at Ulta stores in Thurston and Whatcom Counties. Another woman from Lynnwood was accused of stealing from stores in Washington and Oregon, and costing the company $450,000 in damage.

According to a study by Capitol One, health and beauty products are the third most commonly stolen items.

In 2022, retailers in Washington state lost $1.6 billion in revenue because of shoplifters.

