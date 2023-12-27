Homes evacuated in Seward Park as Seattle Fire investigates natural gas leak

Homes in South Seattle are being evacuated as crews with the Seattle Fire Department investigate reports of a natural gas leak.

The homes are on South Juneau Street between 48th Avenue and 51st Avenue.

As Seattle Fire crews investigate the area, they ask people to avoid the area.

KIRO 7 has been told the 2″ diameter line was cut by a Deere excavator while digging a hole. The closest shut-off valve to the hole was also damaged, and crews will need to move some distance up the gas line to crimp it off.

Gas concentrations are not extremely high, but four houses were evacuated nearest the hole.

Just before 3 p.m., crews were able to shut the gas off.

