Homeowner reports shooting intruder during Lake Forest Park burglary

Lake Forest Park police are investigating a residential burglary that left a suspected intruder hospitalized after a homeowner reported shooting them, according to the Lake Forest Park Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 19100 block of Ballinger Way Northeast at about 5:02 a.m. Sunday after a homeowner dialed 911 to report that someone inside the home had just shot an intruder.

Officers arrived within minutes and secured the scene.

Police provided lifesaving aid to the injured person until Shoreline Fire Department crews arrived.

The person was then taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Authorities said the burglary and shooting happened shortly after another emergency response nearby.

At about 3:20 a.m., Lake Forest Park police officers had assisted the Shoreline Fire Department with a residential fire one block south of the burglary and shooting location.

All people inside that home escaped without significant injuries, police said.

A dog was later found dead inside the residence.

Both incidents remain active and ongoing investigations.

Detectives are working to determine whether the fire and the burglary and shooting are connected.

©2026 Cox Media Group