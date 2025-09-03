Homemade weapon found hidden under toilet at Mason County Jail, deputies say

Mason County Jail staff recovered a hidden homemade weapon during a routine cell search on August 28, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said corrections staff found the weapon — a sharpened piece of metal wrapped in cloth — concealed beneath the toilet in a single-occupancy cell.

The item was compared in size to a standard highlighter in a photo released by the sheriff’s office.

The weapon was collected without incident.

Patrol deputies responded to the jail, took possession of the weapon, and documented the case.

The report has since been referred to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Prosecutors will consider filing a charge of possession of a weapon by a prisoner, which is classified as a Class B felony under Washington state law.

©2025 Cox Media Group