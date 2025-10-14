Homeland Security video will not be shown at SEA Airport due to its ‘political nature’

SEATAC, Wash. — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has decided not to air a new video from the Department of Homeland Security.

The video, which is being shown at airports across the country, places responsibility for the shutdown on Democrats in Congress.

A spokesperson for the Port of Seattle stated, “The Port of Seattle will not play the video on its screens at SEA Airport, due to the political nature of the content.”

The video has sparked controversy, with Democratic Senator Patty Murray criticizing it on social media, stating, “Sea-Tac Airport won’t air Kristi Noem’s miserable propaganda, and that’s a good thing.”

Republican State Chairman Jim Walsh defended the video, saying it is part of an ongoing series of safety videos related to TSA and other security functions at airports.

Concerns have been raised about the video potentially violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their official authority to influence political activity, though Walsh dismissed these concerns as a far reach.

Travelers at SEA Airport were largely unaware of the video’s existence.

SEA has not reported any delays to its operations since the shutdown began on Oct. 1

