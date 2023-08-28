Home destroyed by large fire in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Crews battled a large house fire in Bothell overnight.

Firefighters were called to a home in a neighborhood near Bothell Landing Park at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Bothell Fire said everyone inside the house got out safely.

With live power lines and extremely dry brush in the area, a Puget Sound Energy crew was called to the scene while firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading.

Firefighters had to fight the flames from the outside because of the fire’s intensity. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof and the flames gutted the home from the inside out.

Hours later, crews were still dousing hot spots and spraying water through the home’s windows.

The homeowner told us he feared a barbecue may have sparked the flames.

The family of four may have lost two dogs in the fire.

The house appears to be a total loss.

