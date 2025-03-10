Hoh Rain Forest road closure could impact tourism in Olympics

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

A popular destination in the Olympic National Park has been closed with no timeline for reopening. Because the Upper Hoh Rain Forest Road is the only route to the rainforest’s trailheads, its closure could lead to canceled summer plans and disappointed tourists.

The Hoh Rain Forest is known for its moss-covered trails and is one of the quietest spots in the U.S., according to AXIOS Seattle. The forest gets its name from the Hoh River, which continuously flows from Mount Olympus toward the Pacific Coast. However, the true history behind the name’s origin has been lost to time.

If the only access road to the rainforest isn’t fixed, the damages could force thousands of campers and hikers to cancel their summer plans, while hurting the local economy. According to the National Park Service, about 460,000 people visited the Hoh area of Olympic National Park last year.

More from MyNorthwest: Traffic alert: Only 1 lane open on I-5 north after car goes off overpass onto freeway

Road wash out

Heavy rains in December caused the road to wash out. It now requires $1.3 million for repairs, money that Jefferson County doesn’t have. Some visitors who already made reservations for June have been told to cancel for a full refund.

Jefferson County officials are stressing how important tourism from the national park is for nearby communities and are pushing for repairs. However, Washington state’s budget shortfall raises uncertainty about state funding, with a new budget not expected until April.

Local leadership has asked the Federal Highway Administration for emergency repair funding. If new federal funding is approved, repairs could be completed within a month, however, the timeline currently remains uncertain.





©2025 Cox Media Group