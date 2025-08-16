Hoh Rain Forest closed as replacement access road floods

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — Flooding has temporarily closed the Upper Hoh Road leading into the Hoh Rain Forest at Olympic National Park.

If you recall, the road was closed for about six months from November to May after a storm severely damaged the infrastructure and washed the road out.

Initial estimates to fix the road were about $1.3 million-- money that Jefferson County doesn’t have. However, in the spring of this year, Gov. Bob Ferguson spent more than $600,000 to complete repairs, and an additional $20,000 in private funding contributed to the effort.

The roadway— which is the only one in and out of the Hoh Rain Forest— re-opened on May 8.

On Aug. 15, the National Park Service said that the road is experiencing backup flooding from the heavy rain, and as a result, it needs to temporarily close.

The Hoh area will reopen as soon as Jefferson County partners assess the construction site and confirm the temporary bypass road is safe for travel.

©2025 Cox Media Group