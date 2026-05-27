Electrical panel sparks fire at former nursing home in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Fire Department says it extinguished flames at a vacant building that used to be a nursing home.

The department was dispatched to the building on 15th Avenue NE around 3:45 on Wednesday after the fire alarm went off.

Crews arrived to find no smoke or fire initially. Upon investigation, fire and smoke were found in an adjacent property on the west side of the building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and completed an extensive search of the building.

The cause was determined to be an electrical fire originating in the panel room.

There were no injuries reported.

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