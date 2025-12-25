Ho Ho hold on! Santa told to ‘sleigh down’ during holiday traffic stop in Ohio

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO — Though he’s delivering those special gifts around the world, even Santa has to follow the speed limit.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio shared a playful video showing Santa and Mrs. Claus being stopped after deputies said their sleigh was moving a little too fast through the county.

In the video, deputies make it clear that no tickets and no coal were handed out.

Instead, Santa receives a friendly reminder to slow down and travel safely during the busy holiday season.

The sheriff’s office reassured the public that Christmas deliveries are still on schedule and used the moment to encourage drivers to obey speed limits and stay safe during the holidays.

