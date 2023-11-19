HMC Farms recalling peaches, plums, nectarines after listeria outbreak leaves 11 sick

HMC Farms is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums, and nectarines because they could be contaminated with listeria, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Listeria is “an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.” said Marler Clark Food Safety Law Firm.

The FDA said so far 11 people have been sick with listeria.

HMC Farms is recalling the fruit that was sold between May 1 and November 15.

The law firm said the CDC has yet to weigh in.

In August three people died and three others were hospitalized after a listeria outbreak in milkshakes at Tacoma Frugals.













©2023 Cox Media Group