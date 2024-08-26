Hit and run on I-90 in Issaquah, WSP seeking witnesses

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a car that hit a motorcyclist and didn’t stop.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) answered 911 calls of a motorcyclist down on westbound Interstate 90 west of Front Street in Issaquah.

When troopers arrived, they found a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that a car changed lanes, hit the motorcyclist and did not stop.

WSP said the car kept traveling west on I-90.

The motorcyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

WSP detectives ask anyone with information on the car that fled the scene to contact Detective Ford at john.ford@wsp.wa.gov.

